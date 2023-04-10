article

The Houston Police Department Robbery Division needs your help locating a suspect responsible for robbery by threat.

The incident occurred on March 27 around 11:30 a.m. at a smoke shop on the 8500 block of West Bellfort.

Police said the suspect, described as a Hispanic male wearing a black hoodie, shades, and backpack, walked up to the counter, informed the employee he had a gun, and demanded the money from the cash register.

The employee, as can be heard in the video, telling the suspect 'go to another store,' 'I don't have that much money,' and 'Bro, just leave.'

The employee later complied and gave the suspect the money from the cash drawer.

The suspect then fled the smoke shop in an unknown direction.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.