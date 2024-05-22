First on FOX, a Houston barbershop was hit pretty hard by last week's deadly severe weather and even without power and a portion of the rough missing, the barbershop is doing what it takes to get back to business.

Owner Julian Diaz at the Empire Barber Studio shop on 10515 Northwest Freeway gave FOX 26 anchor Anthony Antoine a fresh haircut and shared how his shop is staying open for the community.

Diaz and his fellow barbers have a generator, tents, fans, and their clippers to cut hair in the parking lot.

"I wanted to make it clear to my team and my guys, you can't let anything like this stop you," Diaz said.