Electrical breaker short at Bush Intercontinental Airport impacting several gates

Officials at Bush Intercontinental Airport are working to resolve an electrical breaker short in Terminal A of the airport.

According to a statement, the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the north tier, impacting nine of the more than 130 gates at the airport.

Officials said Houston Airports immediately deployed its maintenance and operations teams to assess the situation while customer service representatives transferred passengers and flights to other gates.

Airport officials stated the assessment continues with the help of CenterPoint Energy.

Officials stated, "Houston Airports is prioritizing the passenger experience while communicating with its airline partners and airport stakeholders. At this time, no flights have been diverted or canceled. We encourage travelers to stay in communication with their airlines ahead of flights tonight as Houston Airports works to remedy the incident."