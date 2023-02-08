article

The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division needs your help locating a suspect involved in the robbery of an elderly woman outside a Houston drug store.

Officials said the robbery occurred in broad daylight around 2:30 p.m.

That's when a 73-year-old woman was walking into a drug store on the 3400 block of Mangum.

Officials said as the woman was walking up to the door, she was suddenly approached by an unknown male, who forcibly grabbed her purse.

Houston police said as the suspect was attempting to gain control of the woman's purse, he caused her to fall to the ground, causing injury.

The suspect, who is described as a white or Hispanic male, 16 to 20 years old, 5'8" to 5'10" tall, with light complexion, fled the scene on foot.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, please contact Houston Crime Stoppers directly. Any information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling (713) 222-TIPS, submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.