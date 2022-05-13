Elderly woman dies after being trapped in house fire in north Harris County home

An elderly woman is dead after a fire breaks out at a home in north Harris County overnight.

Harris County fire crews responded to the reports of a fire in the 14000 block of Honey Bee Ct. around 2 a.m. Friday.

Arriving units located the two-story home with heavy fire coming from the first floor. They were told one person was still trapped inside the house.

Fire crews tried to make entry but had to exit and attack the fire from the outside.

The fire extended into the second floor.

FOX 26 is told everyone was able to make it out except the elderly woman.

Harris County Fire Marshall's Office, which assisted Westfield Fire Department, says a man was transported to Ben Taub hospital with smoke inhalation.

The cause of the deadly fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting the victims.