Elderly and disabled residents at the Knightsbridge Apartments in Spring are confronting their sixth consecutive day without power, expressing increasing frustration and demanding answers from CenterPoint Energy and local authorities, including the mayor.

Residents, contending with oppressive heat and humidity and plunged into darkness, are urgently questioning when electricity will be restored.

"It’s been very hurtful. We can’t see anything. We have to go buy candles and buy food every day," shared James Kates, a resident of the apartment complex.

Peggy Howard, another resident, admitted to the struggle.

"It’s been rough, it's been hot, but we’re managing," Howard says.

Concerns are heightened by the fact that many residents have underlying health conditions.

"With no power, a lot of the medications like insulin, they can't keep it refrigerated. Some of the stores are not providing them with ice," reported Kevin Handy, highlighting the dire impact of the outage.

While over a million people in the area have had their power restored, hundreds of thousands are still left in the dark, including those at Knightsbridge. Handy expressed little hope for a swift solution.

"Based off of what I’m seeing right now, I don’t see that taking place at least in this area that we’re in right now," Handy says.

CenterPoint Energy has announced it aims to have 90% of power restored by the end of Sunday. While some residents remain hopeful, others are decidedly skeptical. The overriding sentiment, however, is a shared desire for a quick end to their plight.

"They've got lights right down the streets to all the businesses. I don’t understand what’s going on. It’s like they’re punishing us," added James McLennan, echoing the dismay felt by many.