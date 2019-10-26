Eerie Twitter post predicts Game 4 outcome in detail

One Twitter user very accurately predicted the outcome of World Series Game 4, saying that the Astros would win.

In more detail, the account said Urquidy would perform well, but that Bregman would steal the show. This became particularly eerie after Bregman's grand slam in the seventh inning.

José Urquidy is looking less like an "opener" and more like a conventional starting pitcher for the Astros. Urquidy worked around a leadoff double from Yan Gomes to keep the Nationals scoreless through three innings in Game 4.

Slumping Alex Bregman came through for the Astros, hitting a home run in the seventh inning with bases loaded, doubling the Astros' score.