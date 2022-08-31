'Education malpractice,' social studies teacher speaks out about current debate over state textbooks

The latest battle in the long running debate about what students will learn in social studies classes in Texas will continue.

The state school board indicated Wednesday, the process to set new standards may be pushed to 2025.

Mr. Daniel Santos, a social studies teacher of 16 years who teaches with in HISD and the Vice President of Houston Federation of Teachers spoke with FOX 26.

"As a 16-year veteran U.S. history teacher, I also realize that it is education malpractice to dilute history to change the facts," says Santos. "I think students deserve to know accurate history."

There are draft textbook proposals, but ultimately what the textbook will look like is sparking emotional public comment at a state school board meeting.

"We don't cower. We don't cater just because it hurts someone's feelings. And we're not going to hug this one out," said one board meeting attendee.

"There are factions in this room that will try to label any efforts that acculturate responsive curriculum as an example of critical race theory. This is falsely misleading," says another in attendee.

The state school board is expected to update textbook standards every 10 years. The proposals are intended to make history classes more inclusive, and reflective of the diverse communities that shaped Texas and the country.

"I think parents might be concerned or are hearing about critical race theory in the classroom and the arguments from some that teachers are indoctrinating students, warping history. I think it’s important to reassure parents and to remind parents, we as educators, it is malpractice to indoctrinate," says Santos.

"It saddens me that it’s still seen controversial and misunderstood, but I hope it opens the conversation for parents to talk to teachers, talk to your teachers," says Santos.

Much like the medical field, teachers take a personal oath understanding the responsibility of teaching our future leaders.

Santos says he was at the state capital testifying on Senate Bill 3 last summer, saying the new legislation is unnecessary.

"Because it makes and assumption that does not exist, a red herring, teachers are not indoctrinating," says Santos. "We want our students to be great leaders, we celebrate diversity we welcome other perspectives."

Senate Bill 3 that passed during the last session, includes requirements that classwork be free of political bias. It also prevents teaching the idea that a person by virtue of race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive.

A formal vote to delay is expected Friday.