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Easter Sunday 2026: What’s open and closed

By Mark Richardson
Updated  April 5, 2026 1:08pm CDT
Holidays
FOX Local
Easter 2026: Stores opened, closed for the holiday

Easter 2026: Stores opened, closed for the holiday

If you have to go shopping on Sunday, your go-to store may be closed for Easter. FOX 26's Mekenna Earnhart has a list of which stores will be closed and which will be open.

The Brief

    • April 5 marks Easter Sunday this year.
    • Here is a list of what is open or closed on Easter Sunday.

Easter Sunday is this weekend and many stores across the country will be closed or varying their hours to observe the Christian holiday. 

This year the holiday lands on Sunday, April 5, and if you need to get any last-minute items, here is a rundown of stores that will be open or closed this Sunday.  It’s recommended that you call your local store to verify hours.

Aldi: Closed

Costco: Closed

CVS:  Open

Gopuff: Open

H-E-B: Closed

Kohl’s: Closed 

Kroger: Open 

This includes Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C Food STore, King Soopers, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick ‘n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler and Smith’s Food and Drug.

Macy’s: Some stores are open. Check with your local location.

Meijer: Open 

Publix: Closed

Sam’s Club: Closed 

Target: Closed

TJ Maxx: Closed - This includes Homegoods and Marshalls.

Tractor Supply: Open

Trader Joe’s: Open

Walgreens: Open

Walmart: Open

Wegmans: Open

Whole Foods: Open

The Source: Information for this article was taken from various grocery websites and email correspondence. 

Holidays