Easter Sunday 2026: What’s open and closed

The Brief April 5 marks Easter Sunday this year. Here is a list of what is open or closed on Easter Sunday.



Easter Sunday is this weekend and many stores across the country will be closed or varying their hours to observe the Christian holiday.

This year the holiday lands on Sunday, April 5, and if you need to get any last-minute items, here is a rundown of stores that will be open or closed this Sunday. It’s recommended that you call your local store to verify hours.

Aldi: Closed

Costco: Closed

CVS: Open



Gopuff: Open

H-E-B: Closed



Kohl’s: Closed



Kroger: Open

This includes Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C Food STore, King Soopers, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick ‘n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler and Smith’s Food and Drug.

Macy’s: Some stores are open. Check with your local location.



Meijer: Open

Publix: Closed

Sam’s Club: Closed

Target: Closed

TJ Maxx: Closed - This includes Homegoods and Marshalls.

Tractor Supply: Open

Trader Joe’s: Open

Walgreens: Open

Walmart: Open

Wegmans: Open

Whole Foods: Open