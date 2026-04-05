Easter Sunday 2026: What’s open and closed
Easter Sunday is this weekend and many stores across the country will be closed or varying their hours to observe the Christian holiday.
This year the holiday lands on Sunday, April 5, and if you need to get any last-minute items, here is a rundown of stores that will be open or closed this Sunday. It’s recommended that you call your local store to verify hours.
Aldi: Closed
Costco: Closed
H-E-B: Closed
Kohl’s: Closed
Kroger: Open
This includes Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C Food STore, King Soopers, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick ‘n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler and Smith’s Food and Drug.
Macy’s: Some stores are open. Check with your local location.
Meijer: Open
Publix: Closed
Sam’s Club: Closed
Target: Closed
TJ Maxx: Closed - This includes Homegoods and Marshalls.
Tractor Supply: Open
Trader Joe’s: Open
Walgreens: Open
Walmart: Open
Wegmans: Open
Whole Foods: Open
The Source: Information for this article was taken from various grocery websites and email correspondence.