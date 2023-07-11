The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division needs your help finding a suspect involved in a cell phone store robbery in east Houston.

Authorities say an unidentified man went into a cell phone store at the 8600 block of Tidwell around 9:20 a.m. on June 30.

Initially posing as a customer, the man walked behind the store counter, shoved the employee aside, and took money from the cash register.

Afterward, the suspect ran from the scene in an unknown direction.

Houston police describe the suspect as a black man with a heavy build, wearing a black shirt and pants.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.



