Houston: Suspect struck by vehicle near East Freeway after robbing woman, sheriff says

The Brief The suspect was allegedly fleeing after robbing a woman at gunpoint. The suspect ran across the freeway, then was hit by a third-party vehicle on the service road. The suspect is said to be "awake and breathing."



Harris County officials are investigating after a robbery suspect was struck by a vehicle in east Houston on Friday night.

Suspect hit on East Freeway

What we know:

The incident was reported shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the suspect was on foot after robbing a woman at gunpoint.

As one deputy arrived at the scene, the suspect allegedly ran across the East Freeway near Freeport Street.

The suspect was then struck by a third-party vehicle on the westbound service road.

As of Friday night, Sheriff Gonzalez says the suspect was "reported to be awake and breathing."

The deputy was not hurt.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this point.

The suspect's injuries are not clear.