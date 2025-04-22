Early Voting in Southeast Texas: What you need to know for the May 3 election

article

The Brief Early voting is now underway for the Joint and Special Election on May 3. Early voting runs from April 22 to April 29. Local bond issues, school board seats and other municipal positions are up for grabs.



In Texas, the May Joint and Special Election is an opportunity for voters to participate in local governance by selecting officials such as city council members, school board trustees, and other municipal representatives.

Texas early voting dates and poll locations

Any registered voter may vote early in person. Early voting for the May 3, 2025 election begins on April 22 and ends on April 29.

In most Texas counties, you may vote at any early voting location in your county of registration.

To double-check in your specific county, visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website during the early voting period. It will list the locations where you can vote early.

Early voting hours

Harris County

Tuesday, April 22 to Saturday, April 26 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 27 - 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, April 28 to Tuesday, April 29 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fort Bend County

Tuesday, April 22 to Friday, April 25 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 26 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 27 - All sites are closed

Monday, April 28 to Tuesday, April 29 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Montgomery County

Tuesday, April 22 to Saturday, April 26 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 27 - All sites are closed

Monday, April 28 to Tuesday, April 29 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early Voting Locations:

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

Brazoria County | Fort Bend County | Galveston County | Harris County | Matagorda County | Montgomery County | Wharton County

How long is the wait at Harris County polls?

As you head to your polling location, you may want to know how long the wait is.

Well, we've got that figured out for you thanks to HarrisVotes.com.

Click here to view the current wait times.

Looking for the number of people who have cast their ballot already?

The Texas Secretary of State has a breakdown of how many voters have gone to the polls to cast their ballot during early voting.

Click here to view additional information.

What's on the Ballot?

Ballots can differ by county due to county elections. Therefore, you have to be sure you're looking at the ballot for your specific county.

Below we have links to where to find the sample ballots for counties in the Houston-area.

Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here .

When are polls open on election day?

The polls in Texas are open from 7 a.m. on the date of the election until 7 p.m. Anyone in line at the time the polls close will be allowed to cast their ballot.

How to vote by mail in Texas

Voting by mail is an option, but only for specific situations.

Here are the conditions to be eligible to vote by mail in the State of Texas:

be 65 years or older;

be sick or disabled;

be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or

be expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day; or

be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.

If you would like to vote by mail, you must apply to do so.

You can print the Application for Ballot by Mail here , or you can order one online here , and it will be mailed to you.

To track the status of your ballot by mail application or ballot, click here.