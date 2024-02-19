You don’t have to wait to cast your ballot for the Texas primary election. Early voting begins on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Texas will have its Primary Election on March 5 in which voters choose the candidates to be nominated in the general election in November.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Voters in Harris County will have the chance to select their party nominations for the president, U.S. Senator, Texas Railroad Commissioner, and other various state and local offices. You can only vote for those running in your preferred party, Democrat or Republican.

In order to vote, you must have been registered by Feb. 5. The last day of early voting is March 1.

(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Am I registered to vote?

You can check your voter registration status on the Texas Secretary of State website, here.

To check your voter registration status, you will need to provide your date of birth and one of the following:

- Your name and county

- Your Voter Unique Identifier

- Your Texas Driver’s License number

The website can also provide you with other helpful information like your polling locations and sample ballots.

Early voting locations in Southeast Texas

Registered voters have to vote in the county they reside in. Find your county's voting locations with the links below.

Austin County | Brazoria County | Chambers County | Colorado County | Fort Bend County | Grimes County | Galveston County | Harris County | Jackson County | Liberty County | Matagorda County | Montgomery County | Polk County | San Jacinto County | Waller County | Washington County | Walker County | Wharton County

Primary Election voter's guide

For more information on voting eligibility, voting by mail and what to take to the polls, click here to see our election guide.