DWI suspect led Houston police on chase with child in car: HPD

A suspected intoxicated driver was arrested after leading officers on a chase with a four-year-old boy asleep in the backseat of her car, police say.

The incident began around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday in the inbound lanes of I-10 near Taylor Street.

An off-duty officer was on his motorcycle when he saw a vehicle behind him traveling at a high rate of speed, police say.

According to HPD, the officer veered to the side, fearing the vehicle would strike him.

The officer estimated the driver was going 80 to 90 mph and said the vehicle almost struck other vehicles.

The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver kept going, police say. The officer called out over the radio.

Marked units arrived and tried to stop the driver, but she still wouldn’t stop, police say.

The driver finally exited the highway and came to a stop at Fannin and Blodgett. Authorities took her into custody. Police say the driver appeared to be intoxicated, and officers were conducting a field sobriety test.

Police say a four-year-old child found in the backseat of her vehicle is OK and is believed to have been sleeping during the incident.

According to HPD, the woman is being arrested for DWI and evading in a motor vehicle.