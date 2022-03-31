Family Dollar clerk shot during robbery in NE Houston: police

article

A clerk was shot during a robbery at a Family Dollar store in northeast Houston on Wednesday night, police say.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Collingsworth.

Police say two male suspects entered the store, and one of them ended up shooting a clerk in the leg during the robbery.

The suspects got away with some cash from the register, police say.

The clerk was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is investigating.