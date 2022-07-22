Expand / Collapse search

Duck Tour on Galveston Island takes tourists around city, Galveston Bay

Galveston
The Duck Tour takes tourists around the city and a quick cruise around Galveston Bay.

GALVESTON, Texas - There are a lot of fun activities to choose from on Galveston Island including the Duck Tour.

The "Duck" is a World War ll era, amphibious vehicle originally designed to transport troops. Today, it has been modified to transport tourists around the city and a quick cruise around Galveston Bay.

The tours run daily, and it's definitely one of the Island’s more popular attractions.

The ride takes about an hour and includes a knowledgeable tour guide who will point out all of the important sites.