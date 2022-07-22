Free professional sandcastle lessons held every Saturday in Galveston

Emerson Schreiner will tell you there’s no wrong way to build a sand castle, just better. We went to East Beach and found what could even be the start of a new hobby.

Schreiner brought Sandy Feet Sandcastle Services to Galveston a few years ago, and this summer the Island hired him to teach lessons for free on Saturdays at 11 a.m. 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. just down from the pavilion on East Beach.

"Most people if it’s their first time doing this they’ll commonly say it’s the best sand castle they’ve ever made," said Schreiner.

Schreiner brings all the tools, mainly things you’d find in the hardware store. The buckets he uses for the forms are bottomless.

"The ones I have are made out of planters, but you can make them out of any bucket you want," he said.

The right amount of sand and water is key. Once you have the right technique, you’ll soon have some pretty impressive towers.

"It’s a process that can be brand new to people, and hopefully it makes them look at sand a little different," said Schreiner.

Schreiner uses a pastry knife to carve pyramids, stairs, and windows.

You can book Schreiner for private lessons or hire him to build a sand sculpture for you.

