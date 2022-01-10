Driver taken by LifeFlight to hospital after being hit by 18-wheeler in NW Harris County

All lanes of the Grand Parkway between Cypress Rosehill to Telge in northwest Harris County were shutdown Monday morning after an accident involving an 18-wheeler.

The big rig struck an SUV that was obstructing the roadway, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

He said the driver, who was the sole occupant of the SUV, had been taken by Life Flight to a hospital for treatment.

It's unknown in which condition the driver was transported. He is described as an adult male in his late 50s.

No word on whether anyone else was injured in the crash.