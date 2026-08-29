Driver killed in crash with wrong-way driver on Eastex Freeway

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The Brief The Harris County Sheriff's Office said a driver was killed after they were hit head-on by another driver on the Eastex Freeway early Saturday morning. The crash happened around 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the Eastex Freeway near Heartwick Road when a Chevrolet Silverado pickup hit a Honda Accord head on. Investigators said the driver of the pickup was intoxicated and charged with intoxicated manslaughter.



A driver was killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on the Eastex Freeway early Saturday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on the Eastex Freeway near Hartwick Road.

Sgt. Ben Troyer said a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was going south in the northbound lanes of the freeway when it hit a Honda Accord head on.

The driver of the Accord was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Silverado was taken to an area hospital. Troyer said the pickup driver was found by investigators to be intoxicated and was charged with manslaughter.

What we don't know:

Deputies did not give the condition of the pickup driver. The pickup driver's name was not released.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

The crash shut down the northbound lanes of the Eastex Freeway for several hours Saturday morning. They have since reopened.