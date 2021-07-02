Driver found shot after crash in southeast Houston

article

Officers responding to a crash in southeast Houston found the driver with multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting occurred around 9:35 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of Lockcrest Street.

Officers responded to a reported vehicle crash. Upon arrival, they learned the driver had been shot in the arm and the chest.

The 56-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police say there is no known motive or witnesses at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

