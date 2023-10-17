Child riding a bicycle hit by SUV, Constables launch investigation

Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4, is investigating a pedestrian crash involving a child riding a bicycle on Tuesday.

According to constables, officers were heavily present at 10199 block of Grant Road and Canyon Rose Lane.

Authorities say a white Ford SUV struck a kid riding a bicycle.

The department's Facebook page posted around 7:13 am that the incident was occurring right now.

Constables say, medical personnel are on the scene evaluating the child.

Authorities are still investigating and will release more information.