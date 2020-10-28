Drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat events across Greater Houston

article

There is a new spin on trunk-or-treat this year.

Community groups and businesses across Greater Houston are making it a drive-through experience your kids can dress up and stay in the car while the treats come to them.

Here is a list of some of the events this week:

THURSDAY, OCT 29

SignatureCare Emergency Center – Memorial City

1014 Wirt Road, #200, Houston, TX 77055

Advertisement

Time: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

SignatureCare Emergency Center – Stafford

3531 South Main Street, Stafford, TX 77477

Time: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

RELATED: Looking for a safe Halloween scare?

FRIDAY, OCT 30

SignatureCare Emergency Center – Bellaire

5413 South Rice Avenue, Houston, TX 77081

Time: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

SignatureCare Emergency Center – Heights

1925 East T C Jester Blvd., Houston, TX 77008

Time: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The Park at Bay Area

5000 Space Center Blvd., Pasadena, TX 77505

Time: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

RELATED: Senior living center to host contactless costume parade, trick-or-treating on Halloween

SATURDAY, OCT 31

Kingwood Funeral Home

22800 Hwy 59 N., Kingwood, TX 77339

Time: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Pasadena Convention Center

7902 Fairmont Pkwy., Pasadena, TX 77505

Time: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The Recreation Center at Rob Fleming Park

Monster Mash Trick-or-Treat Stop

6464 Creekside Forest Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77389

Time: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center

6719 West Montgomery Road, Houston, TX 77091

Time: 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.