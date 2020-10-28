Drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat events across Greater Houston
HOUSTON - There is a new spin on trunk-or-treat this year.
Community groups and businesses across Greater Houston are making it a drive-through experience your kids can dress up and stay in the car while the treats come to them.
Here is a list of some of the events this week:
THURSDAY, OCT 29
SignatureCare Emergency Center – Memorial City
1014 Wirt Road, #200, Houston, TX 77055
Advertisement
Time: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
SignatureCare Emergency Center – Stafford
3531 South Main Street, Stafford, TX 77477
Time: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
RELATED: Looking for a safe Halloween scare?
FRIDAY, OCT 30
SignatureCare Emergency Center – Bellaire
5413 South Rice Avenue, Houston, TX 77081
Time: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
SignatureCare Emergency Center – Heights
1925 East T C Jester Blvd., Houston, TX 77008
Time: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
5000 Space Center Blvd., Pasadena, TX 77505
Time: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
RELATED: Senior living center to host contactless costume parade, trick-or-treating on Halloween
SATURDAY, OCT 31
22800 Hwy 59 N., Kingwood, TX 77339
Time: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
7902 Fairmont Pkwy., Pasadena, TX 77505
Time: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
The Recreation Center at Rob Fleming Park
Monster Mash Trick-or-Treat Stop
6464 Creekside Forest Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77389
Time: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Acres Homes Multi-Service Center
6719 West Montgomery Road, Houston, TX 77091
Time: 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.