Senior living center to host contactless costume parade, trick-or-treating on Halloween

The Heartis Senior Living Center - Clear Lake is not letting COVID-19 take the fun out of Halloween.

Last year, the center hosted thousands of treat-or-treaters after their post for candy on Facebook went viral.

The event was a hit and the residents decided it should be a tradition.

This year, the staff and residents decided on a contactless costume parade.

On Saturday, families will be asked to park at the church next door. Volunteers will then bring small groups at one at a time to parade in their costumes around the center's driveway.

There will be candy stations along the way and the residents will watch the kids from a safe distance.

"I feel like it's kinda of the best both -- the kids will still get candy and our residents will still get to enjoy the kids' costumes," said Becky Hudson, Lifestyle Director, Heartis Senior Living Center - Clear Lake.

The event is again made possible because of the generosity of the community and groups like the National Charity League, Space City Chapter.

"They have come in truckloads and dropped tons and tons of candy," added Hudson. "We've just been really blessed with our community caring about our seniors."

The residents say it has lifted their spirits to know people are thinking of them and to look forward to seeing children."We've all been locked in and it makes us all feel good to make kids happy," said Suzy Russell.

"We had such a good time last year with them. It was just really fun watching all the kids come through. So this year, since we can't get out very much, it's going to be a really, really good time for us," said Edie Dees.

The event will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at 14520 Hwy 3, Webster, TX 77598. For more details, visit Heartis Senior Living (Clear Lake) on Facebook.

Anyone attending must wear a mask.

