5,000 trick-or-treaters flock to senior living center in Clear Lake

Residents at Heartis Senior Living Center – Clear Lake have been looking forward to Halloween for quite a while! With the loads of donated candy, they were hoping for lots of children to come by to trick-or-treat, and they were not disappointed!

Over 5,000 showed up to their Halloween party!

“Our residents are on cloud nine right now. It’s amazing,” said Becky Hudson with Heartis Senior Living Center – Clear Lake.

When the residents decided they wanted to invite trick-or-treaters, Hudson says she decided to put an ask on Facebook for candy. It worked! The senior living center received candy from across Texas and even as far as Florida, California, and North Dakota, and plenty came to claim it.

The residents say they never imagined they would get so much candy. With all the donations, Hudson and her team decided to turn Halloween evening into a party. They had a bounce house, hot dogs, and games.