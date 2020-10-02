Expand / Collapse search

Looking for a safe Halloween scare?

Taking a drive through Houston’s only drive-through Haunted House

Looking for a safe way to get a good scare? You don't even have to get out of your car! FOX 26's Coco Dominguez gives you a sneak peak.

SPLENDORA, Texas - October is here, it’s time to switch gears and get into the Halloween spirit but how can you do it safely?

The Haunted Drive-in Splendora, Texas is in its third year and has the perfect social distancing setup.

You can be spooked without even have to get out of your vehicle.

They are now open weekends through Halloween.

Ticket prices are $20 per vehicle, $30 for trucks with passengers in the truck bed.

For more info and ticket information, click here