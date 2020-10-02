Looking for a safe Halloween scare?

October is here, it’s time to switch gears and get into the Halloween spirit but how can you do it safely?



The Haunted Drive-in Splendora, Texas is in its third year and has the perfect social distancing setup.



You can be spooked without even have to get out of your vehicle.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



They are now open weekends through Halloween.



Ticket prices are $20 per vehicle, $30 for trucks with passengers in the truck bed.

MORE BAYOU CITY BUZZ



For more info and ticket information, click here.