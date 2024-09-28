The Brief Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Kevin Ramirez Vasquez died on Saturday morning after being hit by a vehicle while investigating a crash on Sept. 17 in Ector County. Vasquez recently graduated from Texas DPS Academy in 2023 and was serving in Odessa, Texas.



A recent graduate of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Academy and U.S. Army veteran has died after being involved in a crash in Ector County.

Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Kevin Ramirez Vasquez, from Hockley, Texas, was helping with a traffic accident outside his patrol vehicle on Sept. 17, when a vehicle hit Vasquez critically injuring him.

He was airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock where he later died from his injuries.

Kevin Ramirez Vasquez

Vasquez recently graduated for Texas DPS Academy in 2023 and was serving in Odessa.

In response, the DPS Troopers Foundation has launched a fundraiser through the Help-a-Hero program to support the Vasquez family.

The Texas DPS West Texas Regional Director gave this statement:

"Today is a very somber day, as our hearts weigh heavy in reporting the tragic death of Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Kevin Ramirez Vasquez. On Tuesday, September 17th while investigating a crash, Trooper Ramirez Vasquez was struck by a vehicle. He was quickly transported to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa before being airlifted to Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock.

This morning, Trooper Ramirez Vasquez acceded to his injuries with his loving family by his side. Trooper Ramirez Vasquez, a United States Army Veteran, joined DPS in 2023, a graduate of Class A-23 and was stationed in Odessa. Trooper Ramirez Vasquez is a man of valor, honor, purpose, and a true servant leader, he will never be forgotten. Please keep Trooper Ramirez Vasquez’s family, friends, and colleagues in your prayers.

Today, in his final lifesaving act, Trooper Ramirez Vasquez’ organs were donated to save others. Funeral services for Trooper Ramirez Vasquez are pending at this time and will be shared soon."