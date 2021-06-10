DPS trooper hit by other driver in a stolen car, HCSO says

article

Investigators are looking for the driver of a stolen car accused of hitting a DPS trooper in northwest Harris County.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the crash happened around 8 a.m. Thursday morning at the intersection of Peek Rd and Beckendorf near Katy. That's where a DPS trooper was hit in his patrol vehicle by an unidentified driver.

Fortunately, the trooper only suffered minor injuries, but the man in the stolen van reportedly ran away.

(Photo: screenshot from SkyFox)

DPS officials will continue the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

