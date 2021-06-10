Expand / Collapse search

DPS trooper hit by other driver in a stolen car, HCSO says

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston
article

DPS trooper hit by a stolen car (Photo: screenshot from SkyFox)

HOUSTON - Investigators are looking for the driver of a stolen car accused of hitting a DPS trooper in northwest Harris County. 

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the crash happened around 8 a.m. Thursday morning at the intersection of Peek Rd and Beckendorf near Katy. That's where a DPS trooper was hit in his patrol vehicle by an unidentified driver. 

Fortunately, the trooper only suffered minor injuries, but the man in the stolen van reportedly ran away. 

(Photo: screenshot from SkyFox)

DPS officials will continue the ongoing investigation. 

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available. 

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP