DPS trooper hit by other driver in a stolen car, HCSO says
HOUSTON - Investigators are looking for the driver of a stolen car accused of hitting a DPS trooper in northwest Harris County.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the crash happened around 8 a.m. Thursday morning at the intersection of Peek Rd and Beckendorf near Katy. That's where a DPS trooper was hit in his patrol vehicle by an unidentified driver.
Fortunately, the trooper only suffered minor injuries, but the man in the stolen van reportedly ran away.
(Photo: screenshot from SkyFox)
DPS officials will continue the ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.
