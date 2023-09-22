The Houston SPCA says 49 exotic cats were rescued Wednesday from a deplorable property in Alvin where more than a dozen other exotic cats were rescued earlier this year.

According to the organization, the Bengal and Asian leopard cats, including a litter of four-week-old Bengal kittens, were surrendered this week after the owner of the cats recently passed away.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The cats and kittens were taken back to the Houston SPCA for care. (Photo: Houston SPCA)

The exotic cats, as well as two domestic cats and a dog, were all taken to the Houston SPCA to receive care.

In March, the organization says, Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigators and veterinarians rescued 19 exotic cats, including a litter of Bengal kittens, after they were discovered in deplorable living conditions at the same property.

SUGGESTED: Sibling cats left at shelter with heartbreaking note: 'My mom can’t take care of me anymore'

The Houston SPCA says those cats were treated for gastrointestinal and respiratory diseases. The Asian leopard cats went to sanctuaries, and the Bengals were placed in new homes.

The Houston SPCA says their 11-member animal cruelty investigations team partners with Harris County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office and other law enforcement agencies in surrounding counties to combat animal cruelty.

Citizens can report animal cruelty by calling (713)869-7722 or online at www.houstonspca.org