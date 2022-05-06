Dozens of migrants discovered in tractor-trailer that broke down in Texas

Dozens of migrants were discovered in a tractor-trailer that broke down just north of Ganado, Texas, many of them in need of medical attention, according to Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

JCSO says around 7:25 a.m. on Friday, the 18-wheeler was found at Highway 59 northbound and County Road 202. Sheriff's deputies found around 60 people being held inside the trailer.

After opening the trailer, several of the subjects ran away. Authorities believe there were closer to 100 people in the trailer.

While those who stayed in the trailer were apprehended, others were found in brush and adjacent cornfields.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON IMMIGRATION

A few migrants were taken to the hospital due to dehydration and minor injuries.

By 10:25 a.m. 32 migrants had been taken into custody and are being processed by U.S. Border Patrol. There are still estimated to be over 50 still on foot in that area.

READ MORE: Border agents in Texas find unaccompanied toddler abandoned near US-Mexico border | 'He doesn’t really see undocumented students as people,' says UH sophomore

Advertisement

This remains an active scene with several law enforcement, medical, and fire department response teams working in the area.