Dozens of dead rabbits found in Fort Bend County neighborhood, residents fear poisoning

The Brief Residents in Cross Creek Ranch have found 20–30 dead rabbits and suspect intentional poisoning. The deaths do not appear linked to a known virus, raising concerns about potential harm to pets and wildlife. Officials have yet to respond to inquiries; residents are calling for answers and action.



Residents in the Cross Creek Ranch neighborhood say they’ve discovered dozens of dead rabbits in recent weeks — and many fear it’s not a coincidence.

Fort Bend County residents concerned regarding dead rabbits in neighborhood

Homeowners in the Fulshear-area community told FOX 26 that between 20 and 30 rabbits have turned up dead in neighborhood fields.

"It makes me want to move out of here," said resident Wendy Zhu. "It’s really disturbing."

While Cross Creek Ranch is known for its population of wild cottontail rabbits — often considered part of the charm of the community — what’s happening to them has left many residents alarmed.

The cause of death remains unclear. Zhu said she contacted the Fort Bend County biologist to investigate, and was told there’s no known virus affecting the rabbit population in the area.

What they're saying:

"Rabbits do not die in that many numbers at once — that just doesn’t happen. That’s not normal," said Karen Lasater, a Board member of the 501c3, Houston Rabbit Resource.

"I thought maybe it was RHDV [Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus]," said Lasater. "But the symptoms don’t match. RHDV usually causes bleeding from the eyes and nose."

The rabbits in the photos do not have any apparent bleeding or marks from predators.

"To me, I'm concerned it's poisoning. Someone is throwing out poison and trying to kill the rabbits, maybe because they're eating their grass," said Zhu.

One person commented in a local social media thread claiming their dog nearly died after picking up one of the dead rabbits, suggesting the animals may have been poisoned.

"The concern is that the poison stays in the rabbit even after death," said Lasater.

FOX 26 reached out to the local homeowners association, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden, and the Fort Bend County biologist for comment, but has not yet received a response.

Residents say they hope the deaths stop — and that whoever may be responsible is held accountable.

"When I see this, it’s heartbreaking," said Zhu. "I feel like I need to do something."