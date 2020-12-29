Donate your old Christmas tree to help rebuild dunes in Brazoria County

article

When you’re ready to take down the stockings and put the string lights away, don’t throw away your Christmas tree.

Brazoria County is collecting Christmas trees to help rebuild the dunes along their beaches.

From December 26 to January 10, the Brazoria County Parks Department says county offices will collect discarded Christmas trees to be secured along beaches during the Dunes Day event on January 16.

"We get a sentimental feeling every year after seeing all of the Christmas trees so generously donated, but after 2020's busy hurricane season we'll feel especially jolly if we receive enough to help rebuild the dunes we lost," the parks department wrote on Facebook.

Only real trees – not artificial—are accepted, and decorations should be removed.

The trees can be donated at the following locations:

- Brazoria County Parks HQ, 313 W. Mulberry St., Angleton, Texas

- Surfside Beach Main Entrance, across from Sharkies Bar & Grill

- Manvel Substation, 7313 Corporate Dr., Manvel, Texas

- Precinct 1 HQ, 1432 Highland Park Dr., Clute, Texas

- Precinct 2 HQ, 21017 CR 171. Angleton, Texas

- Precinct 3 HQ, 2508 N. Gordon St., Alvin, Texas

- Precinct 4 HQ, 121 N. 10th St., West Columbia, Texas

According to the County, the trees will help gather blowing sand to build up the dunes along the beachfront. Volunteers and park staff will position the trees along the beaches at Follett’s Island and the beach in Surfside.