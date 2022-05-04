Dolly Parton accepts Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction after 1st declining: ‘I am honored’

Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Wednesday, despite the country music legend’s decision to withdraw from the nomination in March.

"I am honored and humbled by the fact that I have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame," Dolly Parton wrote on social media. "Of course, I will accept it gracefully. Thanks to everyone that voted for me and to everyone at the @rockhall. I will continue to work hard and try to live up to the honor."

The 2022 class includes Eminem, who was inducted in his first year of eligibility, as well as Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and Eurythmics.

Earlier this year, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame foundation credited Parton’s "prodigious songwriting talent, vocal and instrumental prowess, charisma, and trademark style" for her nomination.

The 37th annual induction ceremony will be held on Nov. 5 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. It will then air at a later date on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

Dolly Parton initially withdrew from nomination

In March, Parton announced her decision to withdraw her name from the nomination.

RELATED: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame responds to Dolly Parton’s withdrawal from nomination

"Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out," she posted on Instagram.

She wrote that the nomination inspired her to put out a "hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album," and said that’s something she’s always wanted to do. She added that she’s got the seal of approval from her husband, who she called "a rock ‘n’ roll freak."

"I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again - if I’m ever worthy," she continued.

Other artists who have made both the Rock Hall of Fame and Country Hall of Fame include Brenda Lee, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Chet Atkins, Hank Williams and the Everly Brothers.

RELATED: Dolly Parton ‘respectfully’ withdraws her Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame nomination

To be eligible for a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination, the artist must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years ago.

Fans on social media were overwhelmingly supportive of Parton’s decision, with comments calling her a "humble queen," a "class act" and "a legend already."

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame foundation responded to Dolly Parton’s withdrawal

Just days after country music legend Dolly Parton announced she was withdrawing her name from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s nomination to induct her, the foundation issued a statement.

"All of us in the music community have seen Dolly Parton’s thoughtful note expressing her feeling that she has not earned the right to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame," the foundation told FOX Television Stations Group. "In addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world."

While Parton is primarily seen as a country artist, the foundation argued that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is "not defined by any one genre."

"From its inception, Rock & Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture," the foundation continued. "Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed. Her nomination to be considered for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered."

This was the first ballot nomination for Parton, who has already been elected into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Dolly’s nomination, along with the other 16 artists for the class of 2022, was sent out earlier this month to the foundation’s 1,200 general ballot voters, the majority of whom are artists themselves.

"We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame," the foundation concluded.

Dolly Parton’s career continues to boom

Parton’s career hasn’t slowed in the past few years, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 76-year-old launched a baking venture in partnership with Duncan Hines in January. She’s given away millions of books as part of her Imagination Library program and has continually supported COVID-19 vaccine research. She also raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for flood victims in Tennessee last year.

RELATED: Dolly Parton says faith compelled her COVID-19 research donation, and she won't jump line to get vaccine

She was named one of People Magazine’s 2021 People of the Year.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Megan Ziegler and The Associated Press contributed.