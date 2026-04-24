Body camera video released of deadly police shooting in southwest Houston

The Brief Body camera video has been released from the deadly police shooting in southwest Houston on Glenmont Drive. The suspect, Bara'Atef Mohammad AlQudah, was shot several times and pronounced dead at the scene. HPD Officer C. Lopez was the officer involved in the shooting and had been sworn in as an officer since January 2025.



The Houston Police Department has released body camera video of a deadly police shooting in southwest Houston.

On March 25, an officer responded to a call near the intersection of Renwick Drive and Glenmont Drive. He got into a shootout with a suspect, Bara'Atef Mohammad AlQudah, who was shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

As is their guidelines, HPD released body camera video recordings from the shooting.

To watch the full video, click here.

Deadly police shooting on Glenmont Drive

The backstory:

Just before 4 p.m. on the day mentioned above, Houston police say they received a call of a suspicious man walking westbound on Glenmont. The caller stated the suspicious man had a pink purse and a black handgun. The caller stated the man put the handgun inside the purse.

Officer C. Lopez was dispatched within two minutes and arrived three minutes later, authorities said. Lopez had been sworn in as an officer in January 2025.

When he arrived, Officer Lopez saw the suspect, AlQudah, walking on Glenmont with the pink purse. He got out of the vehicle and gave commands several times to AlQudah to put the purse down.

Police said AlQudah ignored those commands, reached into the pink purse, pulled out a handgun and pointed the handgun at the officer. At the same time, Officer Lopez pulled out his weapon and exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

Authorities stated there were several rounds of gunfire exchanged back and forth. Then the officer took cover behind a patrol vehicle and additional gunfire was exchanged.

Police said AlQudah then ran into a nearby apartment complex and the officer gave chase. More shots were fired at this point.

Authorities said the suspect was struck several times. The officer was also grazed in the right side of his abdomen, but was not seriously injured.

The officer then rendered first aid to AlQudah, but he died on the scene.

Houston police said the patrol vehicle the officer was driving was struck at least once in the exchange of gunfire.

Lopez will be placed on administrative duty until the investigation into the shooting is complete.