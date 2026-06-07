1 dead, 3 injured in Pasadena crash on Beltway 8 Service Road

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The Brief One person died at the scene and three others were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on the northbound Beltway 8 service road. All affected lanes at Pasadena Boulevard and Red Bluff Road have reopened after being closed for the initial investigation. The cause of the collision remains unknown as the Pasadena Police Department's Crash Team continues to investigate.



A two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon left one person dead and three others injured, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 4 p.m. on the northbound Beltway 8 service road at Pasadena Boulevard, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

1 person dead after fatal crash

What they're saying:

Pasadena police said four people were involved in the crash.

One person died at the scene. The three other occupants were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Authorities have not released the identities of those involved or provided information on the severity of the injuries.

Crash investigation underway

Local perspective:

The crash prompted the closure of the northbound Beltway 8 service road at Pasadena Boulevard and westbound traffic from Red Bluff Road while investigators processed the scene.

All lanes have since reopened.

The Pasadena Police Department's Crash Team is investigating the cause of the collision.

What's next:

Officials have not released additional details about what led to the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.