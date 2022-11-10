Dog dumping in some areas of Cleveland, getting worse animal advocates say

Shell Oil Road in Cleveland is one of the known dumping grounds for dogs. Only the lucky few make it out alive.

"It's torture putting your dog out on the street like that it's torture," said Katie Logerot. "Starvation car accidents shootings unless somebody else comes along."

Logerot has been living in Cleveland for just a couple of months. She says she can't believe what she's witnessing on almost a daily basis.

"I'm seeing dogs starved to death on those roads people that dump them it's a slow death and to leave in my car knowing I can't help them at least somehow it's my responsibility as a human being," said Logerot.

Logerot and her husband have taken in six dogs and a cat that were dumped. They buried two others that didn't make it.

"They end up in the backseat of a car and some coward drives down the road at night and pushes that dog out of a car," said Logerot. "For several days a dog will spin and wander down that road and start following vehicles."

Shell Oil Road is in San Jacinto County. On Monday, Logerot says she's meeting with Precinct 3 Commissioner David Brandon.

"The past year or so we've been focusing on the Cleveland area just because the problem is so bad we've been spending a lot of time there," said Tom Heller.

Heller and his non-profit ‘This is Houston’ has saved many dogs dumped in the Liberty County portion of Cleveland that had serious injuries.

"We've seen dogs shot up we've seen dogs have their face butterflied open and we've seen dogs beaten," Heller said. "A lot of dogs are just simply neglected."

Liberty County has no animal shelter and no leash laws.

"Even if they're not stray dogs or dumped dogs most of them are roaming free and just reproduce," said Heller.

Dumping dogs in sections of Cleveland has been an ongoing problem that animal advocates say illustrates the need for new laws In Liberty County as well as the entire state.

"We're going to go talk to Commissioners Court probably next month to try and persuade them to start taking action on building a shelter;" Heller said.

For more information on the Heller's non-profit ‘This is Houston’ and ways you can donate, click here.