Harris County authorities are investigating after a dog attacked a 5-year-old child and the child's pregnant mother on Tuesday, officials said.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the attack occurred at Eisenhower Park, located at 13275 Aqueduct Road, just before 6:15 p.m.

Officials said the five-year-old girl was bit in the face and had cuts to the back of the head. Her mother was also bit in the back of the head.

The dog was taken by animal control officials.

Officials said the dog is assumed to be without an owner.

After 10 days with no owner, the state of Texas will have to figure out what to do with the dog.