New disturbing details have been revealed in the case of a woman who abandoned her dead child in a Houston gas station.

Diana Guadalupe Zavala Lopez, 25, was arrested for allegedly leaving a deceased infant in a Houston gas station on 13114 South Post Oak Road on April 2.

According to court records, Lopez told investigators she did not know she was pregnant. She felt pain after attending a party and stopped at the gas station to go to the restroom.

PREVIOUS STORY: Houston woman charged for death of baby girl found in gas station bathroom

Authorities believe Lopez attempted to flush the baby down the toilet before abandoning her.

She initially told authorities she saw blood come out of her and felt something come out of her, but never looked back after flushing. Lopez later stated she felt the baby come out and pushed the infant out then turned around to see the baby face down in the toilet.

Lopez cleaned herself of blood and used a mop from outside to attempt to clean the restroom.

Court records say she never attempted to check the infant for signs of life, attempted CPR, or pull the baby from the toilet.

The 25-year-old left the gas station and drove home, officials say.

Lopez was arrested in Brownsville and is charged with tampering with a human corpse.