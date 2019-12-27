Disneyland temporarily stops selling tickets for the day after reaching capacity

article

Disneyland has temporarily stopped selling tickets for the day after reaching capacity in the park.

Disney California Adventure Park remains open as of 11:40 a.m., the park announced.

Guests with Annual Passports are still allowed admission into the park at this time. Park officials say Disneyland Park has been busy all day.



Disneyland released an official statement saying, “Visiting the Disneyland Resort during the holidays is a tradition for many people and on high demand days like today, we do all we can to welcome as many guests as possible.”

There is no estimated time of when tickets will go back on sale.



This is a developing story, check back for updates