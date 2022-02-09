'Disengage and try to safely get away,' law enforcement give tips on how to handle road rage incidents

It has been a busy week for law enforcement when it comes to road rage incidents involving guns. The Houston Police Department responded to at least three by the end of Wednesday. The victims were either being shot at and hit or the bullet barely missed them.

FOX 26 spoke with the family of a 19-year-old recently, who tells us she is now traumatized after she was shot Monday night near Tidwell and North Shepherd Drive.

Overnight, a 9-year-old was shot in the head during an apparent road rage shooting in southwest Houston.

Also, a man is also in the hospital after he was shot in the stomach after a road rage incident Wednesday evening off of TC Jester.

"The guy was driving on I-10, and he got into an altercation with another driver. They followed each other off the freeway," said Lt. Crowson, with HPD. "At some point on TC Jester, one round was fired."

Law enforcement is encouraging residents to use technology to your advantage by installing cameras in your cars to either give you peace of mind or to help assist their investigations.

"If you have the ability to install dashboard cameras or other devices where you can record or take photos of people who are threatening you, we would certainly encourage you to pursue that type of technology," said Capt. Jonathan Zitzmann, Harris Co. Constable, Precinct 4.

Zitzmann says, quite often, it does become difficult to find those involved when there is a lack of descriptive information.