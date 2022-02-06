Disabled homeowner, dog escapes from blaze after Texas City home catches fire

article

Firefighters say a disabled homeowner was lucky to make it out of his burning home after it caught fire Sunday in Texas City.

Officials say they were called to a home in the first block of 28th St. North a little before 11:45 a.m. when the Texas City Fire Department arrived and found it fully engulfed in flames.

RELATED: 2 brothers hospitalized after house fire in northeast Harris County

Firefighters said the homeowner suffered minor 2nd-degree burns on parts of his body and was treated on the scene. Additionally, his dog was able to safely escape the blaze, but the home was considered a total loss.

We're told the unidentified homeowner will be staying with family members.

Currently, authorities said a space heater may have likely been the cause of the fire.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

No other information was provided, as of this writing.