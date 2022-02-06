2 brothers hospitalized after house fire in northeast Harris County

article

Three brothers are lucky to be alive after their northeast Harris County home caught fire, authorities say.

It's unclear what caused the blaze, but we're told it happened around 2:15 a.m. in the 500 block of Wood Vista Dr. near Jacinto City. That's where firefighters came across the home with smoke and fire coming from the back.

Officials say three adult brothers were outside the home when crews arrived, one of them was rushed to the hospital with third-degree burns to his body, while the other was taken for smoke inhalation. The third brother, firefighters say, did not suffer any injuries.

At last check, arson investigators were looking into the cause of the fire.