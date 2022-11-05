Dick's Sporting Goods store extending hours after Astros World Series win
HOUSTON - The Houston Astros are 2022 World Series champions and DICK'S Sporting Goods stores are offering fans the opportunity to get their hands on some gear.
Select DICK'S Sporting Goods stores around the Houston area will be extending their store hours following the amazing clinch by the Astros on Saturday after the game and on Sunday.
The store is encouraging fans to get their gear through their Contactless Curbside Pickup service.
World Series Championship gear will be available online following the win, and customers can order for in-store or curbside pickup within two hours after the game.
Following Game 6, the locations listed below will extend their store hours to be open late, except for Parkdale Mall, and offer World Series Championship gear. On Sunday, the stores will open early at 7 a.m. Hours are subject to change.
Baybrook Mall
18650 Gulf Freeway Friendswood, TX 77546
The Shoppes at ParkWest
24600 Katy Freeway, Suite 1100a. Katy, TX 77494
The Woodlands Mall
1201 Lake Woodlands Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Post Oak Shopping Center
2131 Post Oak Blvd. Houston, TX 77056
Willowbrook Mall
7925 FM 1960 Road W, #9000 Houston, TX 77070
Deerbrook Mall
20131 US-59 Suite 700, Humble, TX 77338
Westlake Marketplace
14359 E Sam Houston Pkwy Houston, TX 77044
First Colony Mall
16535 Southwest Fwy Ste 9000 Sugar Land, TX 77479
Meyerland Plaza
700 Meyerland Plaza Houston, TX 77096
Pearland Town Center
11200 Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77584
*Parkdale Mall
6155 Eastex Fwy, Beaumont, TX 77706
Copperfield Marketplace
16343 FM 529 Road Houston, TX 77095
Prien Lake Mall
542 W Prien Lake Rd Lake Charles, LA 70601
336 Marketplace
251 S Loop 336 W. Conroe, TX 77304