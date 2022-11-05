Dick's Sporting Goods store extending hours after Astros World Series win

article

The Houston Astros are 2022 World Series champions and DICK'S Sporting Goods stores are offering fans the opportunity to get their hands on some gear.

Select DICK'S Sporting Goods stores around the Houston area will be extending their store hours following the amazing clinch by the Astros on Saturday after the game and on Sunday.

The store is encouraging fans to get their gear through their Contactless Curbside Pickup service.

ASTROS: Houston Astros win 2022 World Series!

World Series Championship gear will be available online following the win, and customers can order for in-store or curbside pickup within two hours after the game.

Following Game 6, the locations listed below will extend their store hours to be open late, except for Parkdale Mall, and offer World Series Championship gear. On Sunday, the stores will open early at 7 a.m. Hours are subject to change.

VIDEO: Look back on FOX 26's visit to Philadelphia during 2022 World Series

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS STORE EXTENDING HOURS

Baybrook Mall

18650 Gulf Freeway Friendswood, TX 77546

The Shoppes at ParkWest

24600 Katy Freeway, Suite 1100a. Katy, TX 77494

The Woodlands Mall

1201 Lake Woodlands Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380

MORE ON HOUSTON ASTROS: WORLD SERIES CHAMPS

Post Oak Shopping Center

2131 Post Oak Blvd. Houston, TX 77056

Willowbrook Mall

7925 FM 1960 Road W, #9000 Houston, TX 77070

Deerbrook Mall

20131 US-59 Suite 700, Humble, TX 77338

GAME 5 WIN: World Series Game 5: Astros win Game 5, 3-2 against Phillies, take series lead 3-2

Westlake Marketplace

14359 E Sam Houston Pkwy Houston, TX 77044

First Colony Mall

16535 Southwest Fwy Ste 9000 Sugar Land, TX 77479

Meyerland Plaza

700 Meyerland Plaza Houston, TX 77096

Pearland Town Center

11200 Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77584

VIDEO: Astros fans show support for Mattress Mack ahead of Game 6

*Parkdale Mall

6155 Eastex Fwy, Beaumont, TX 77706

Copperfield Marketplace

16343 FM 529 Road Houston, TX 77095

Prien Lake Mall

542 W Prien Lake Rd Lake Charles, LA 70601

336 Marketplace

251 S Loop 336 W. Conroe, TX 77304