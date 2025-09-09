Diantha Street shooting: Authorities investigating deadly shooting in Harris County

The Brief The Harris County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that has left one man dead. The shooting happened at a home on Diantha Street, just past Katy. Investigators say the wife was in a physical argument with her husband that ended with her shooting him.



What we know:

The shooting happened at a home on Diantha Street, just past Katy.

Investigators say the wife was in a physical argument with her husband that ended with her shooting him.

That man died at the scene, officials said. The wife has been cooperating with investigators.

Photo from the scene of the shooting.

A child was inside the home of the deadly shooting and wasn't harmed.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be handed to the district attorney’s office and presented to a grand jury to determine if deadly force was justified.

What we don't know:

Officials have not identified the man who was killed.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown.