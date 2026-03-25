Detailed Harris County cancer prevalence maps released

The Brief Interactive cancer prevalence maps are accessible for all census tracts in Harris County. Data provided for 16 types of cancer. Brain cancer occurrence abnormally high in much of Harris County. Environmental advocates praised county leaders for the new level of transparency.



Harris County Public Health has released comprehensive cancer prevalence data, including interactive maps accessible online.

Harris County cancel prevalence maps released

What they're saying:

Environmental advocates say the prevalence data covers every neighborhood within the nearly 1,800 square miles, which make up Harris County and gauges rates of 16 types of cancer.

Jackie Medcalf, longtime director of the Texas Health and Environment Alliance, says the most alarming trend involves abnormally high rates of brain cancer across much of Harris County.

"Brain Cancer is the number one most prevalent cancer found across Harris County when compared to the State of Texas. That's incredibly concerning. What is going on in Harris County? We do not all have the same genetics. We all don't share the same lifestyle. We don't share occupations. What is the commonality broadly across our County that our disease rates, particularly with brain cancer, are so abnormally high?" said Medcalf.

Medcalf credits Harris County Public Health, Harris County Pollution Control and the County Attorney's Office for delivering an unprecedented level of disease prevalence transparency.

"This data allows anyone curious about health in Harris County or curious about where they live or might live - gives them the ability to drill down into what types of cancer are abnormally high in a neighborhood compared to the State of Texas, and then they can make informed decisions. Do they want to stay there? Do they want to move?" said Medcalf.

You can access the Harris County Cancer Data explorer by clicking here.