Deputies identify accused drunk driver in fatal Hardy Toll Road wrong-way crash
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Constables, Pct. 4 have identified the woman accused of being intoxicated during a wrong-way crash that killed a man on Saturday.
Hardy Toll Road crash
What we know:
The crash happened before 5 a.m. Saturday in the 13800 block of the Hardy Toll Road.
Officials say the woman, 25-year-old Jasmin Arteaga, was driving while intoxicated and was on the wrong side of the toll road when she crashed head-on into another vehicle.
The driver of the other vehicle, identified as Florencio Ramirez, died at the scene.
Arteaga was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries, and Constable Mark Herman says they obtained a blood warrant while she was there.
Arteaga was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. She has been charged with intoxication manslaughter. Her bond has been set at $250,000.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Harris County Constable, Precinct 4.