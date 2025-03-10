Deputies identify accused drunk driver in fatal Hardy Toll Road wrong-way crash

article

Officials say a 45-year-old man died after a wrong-way crash. The woman has been identified as 25-year-old Jasmine Arteaga.



Harris County Constables, Pct. 4 have identified the woman accused of being intoxicated during a wrong-way crash that killed a man on Saturday.

Hardy Toll Road crash

What we know:

The crash happened before 5 a.m. Saturday in the 13800 block of the Hardy Toll Road.

Officials say the woman, 25-year-old Jasmin Arteaga, was driving while intoxicated and was on the wrong side of the toll road when she crashed head-on into another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle, identified as Florencio Ramirez, died at the scene.

Arteaga was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries, and Constable Mark Herman says they obtained a blood warrant while she was there.

Arteaga was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. She has been charged with intoxication manslaughter. Her bond has been set at $250,000.