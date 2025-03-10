Expand / Collapse search

Deputies identify accused drunk driver in fatal Hardy Toll Road wrong-way crash

By
Published  March 10, 2025 10:00am CDT
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston
article

Jasmine Arteaga (Source: Harris County Constable, Precinct 4)

The Brief

    • The crash was reported at about 4 a.m. Saturday in north Harris County.
    • Officials say a 45-year-old man died after a wrong-way crash.
    • The woman has been identified as 25-year-old Jasmine Arteaga.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Constables, Pct. 4 have identified the woman accused of being intoxicated during a wrong-way crash that killed a man on Saturday.  

Hardy Toll Road crash

What we know:

The crash happened before 5 a.m. Saturday in the 13800 block of the Hardy Toll Road.

Officials say the woman, 25-year-old Jasmin Arteaga, was driving while intoxicated and was on the wrong side of the toll road when she crashed head-on into another vehicle.

Related

Hardy Toll Road crash: Man killed, woman arrested after wrong-way collision, constable says
article

Hardy Toll Road crash: Man killed, woman arrested after wrong-way collision, constable says

A man has died and a woman will be charged after a wrong-way crash on the Hardy Toll Road in north Harris County, according to officials.

The driver of the other vehicle, identified as Florencio Ramirez, died at the scene.

Arteaga was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries, and Constable Mark Herman says they obtained a blood warrant while she was there.

Arteaga was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. She has been charged with intoxication manslaughter. Her bond has been set at $250,000.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Harris County Constable, Precinct 4.

Harris CountyCrime and Public SafetyHarris County Sheriff's Office