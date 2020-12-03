Deputies attempting to take felony suspect into custody at Channelview home

article

Deputies are asking nearby residents to remain indoors as they attempt to take a felony suspect into custody in Channelview

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are outside of a home in the 15400 block of Casita Verde Way.

“Residents are asked to remain inside their homes and avoid the area if possible,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Twitter.

Nearby, McMullan Elementary and Alice Johnson Junior High were placed on “lock-out due to suspicious activity in the neighborhood,” Channelview ISD said.

“Please know all students are safe. We will continue to keep you informed,” the district wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement



