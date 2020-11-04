Democrat Eric Fagan defeats Constable Trever Nehls for Fort Bend Co. Sheriff

article

Democratic candidate Eric Fagan defeated Republican challenger Trever Nehls in the race for Fort Bend County Sheriff.

Fagan, a former HPD officer, and Pct. 4 Constable Nehls were running for the position that was held by Nehls’ twin brother Troy Nehls for eight years.

Republican Troy Nehls will be replacing Rep. Pete Olson to represent Texas’ 22nd Congressional District.

During his campaign, Fagan said he would enact initiatives to help “end police brutality and misconduct and bring more transparency to the sheriff’s office.”

Fagan says he plans to have deputies trained to recognize signs of mental illness and learn techniques for de-escalating encounters with citizens, as well as requesting body-worn cameras for deputies who interact with the public.