Democrat Sri Preston Kulkarni faces off against Republican Troy Nehls in Texas' 22nd Congressional District

Democrat Sri Preston Kulkarni and Republican Troy Nehls are facing off in the run to fill Rep. Pete Olson’s seat in Texas’ 22nd Congressional District.

SRI PRESTON KULKARNI

Sri Preston Kulkarni is a national security expert who grew up in Houston.

Kulkarni, who is a direct descendant of Sam Houston, served in several overseas tours as a United States Foreign Service Officer.

Two years ago, he ran against long-time incumbent Pete Olson to represent District 22 and came within five points.

According to his campaign, Kulkarni’s top issues are addressing the Coronavirus pandemic, affordable and accessible health care, and getting the economy running again.

TROY NEHLS

Republican Troy Nehls has served eight years as Fort Bend County Sheriff.

He has spent 28 years in law enforcement, 21 years in the National Guard and Army reserve, including tours in the combat zones of Bosnia, Iraq, and Afghanistan. He retired as a Major.

According to his campaign, Nehls is focusing on the economy, jobs, protecting Texas energy, and mental illness.

Also running for Congressional District 22 seat is Libertarian Joseph LeBlanc.

THE DISTRICT

Texas’ Congressional District 22 includes parts of Fort Bend, Harris, and Brazoria counties. Considered one of the most racially diverse districts in the United States, the population of more than 880,000 is 42% white, 25% Hispanic, 19% Asian, and 13% Black.

In the past election cycles, there has been a shift toward Democrat.

According to a Daily Kos report, in 2012, Republican Mitt Romney won the district by 25% and in 2016, President Donald Trump won it by roughly 8%.

Two years ago, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Democrat Beto O'Rourke were almost tied in the midterm election, with Cruz edging out O'Rourke by less than one percent.