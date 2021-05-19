Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Wharton County
20
Flood Warning
from WED 1:13 PM CDT until WED 7:30 PM CDT, Jackson County, Matagorda County
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:36 PM CDT until SAT 1:38 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:40 AM CDT, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:00 PM CDT until FRI 12:08 PM CDT, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:39 PM CDT until THU 11:53 PM CDT, Colorado County, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 2:25 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:58 AM CDT until SUN 7:30 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Flood Warning
until WED 2:15 PM CDT, Montgomery County, Waller County
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:58 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Jackson County
Flood Warning
until WED 3:15 PM CDT, Waller County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:40 PM CDT, Jackson County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 12:54 PM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Calhoun County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Rip Tide Statement
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Advisory
until WED 3:30 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Matagorda County
Flood Advisory
from WED 1:15 PM CDT until WED 7:15 PM CDT, Jackson County, Matagorda County
Coastal Flood Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island

Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary

By Sasha Savitsky
Published 
News
FOX News

Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary

Demi Lovato revealed on their podcast that they have come out as non-binary and will be using they/them pronouns.

Demi Lovato revealed on their podcast "4D with Demi Lovato" that they have come out as non-binary and will be using they/them pronouns.

Lovato said the decision comes after more than a year of "some healing and self-reflective work."

"Over the past year-and-a-half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary," the singer said. "With that said, I'll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them.

"I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering."

The 28-year-old singer recently opened up about the struggles they faced following their near-fatal drug overdose in 2018.

Lovato suffered "three strokes, a heart attack and organ failure" as a result of the overdose. They told New York Times in March that they woke up legally blind.

Since the overdose, Lovato has been receiving monthly shots of a drug designed to negate the effects of opioids in an effort to curb their addiction.

Lovato skyrocketed to fame as a Disnhttps://www.foxla.com/tag/organization/disneyey star in 2007 thanks to their roles on "Camp Rock" and "Sonny with a Chance."

Get updates on this story on foxnews.com.