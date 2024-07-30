Delivery driver punched Klein customer who refused to get food from wrong address, deputies say

article

A food delivery man was arrested on Tuesday after he punched a customer in Klein.

Investigators say the suspect, 19-year-old Josiah Blanco, dropped food off at the wrong address.

The customer refused to walk to go get the food.

Blanco grabbed the food and made his way to the correct location on Shawbrook Drive. When he got to the door, he punched the customer in the face, according to law enforcement.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Deputies were called to the scene and arrested Blanco.

He was taken to the Harris County Jail and has been charged with assault.